Spanish rally after Puigdemont's speech fragile

Tuesday’s speech from Catalan president Carles Puigdemont went some way towards restoring a sense of calm in Europe, as he stopped short of making a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain, instead offering to negotiate with the national government.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 12:45 PM

Spanish 10 year bond yields, which peaked around 1.78% last week, subsided to around 1.66% on Wednesday morning following the news. While Spanish government bonds have rallied for the moment, one investor said that they “do not offer value”.

German 10 year Bunds widened a couple of basis ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Oct 2017
1 Citi 17,320.45 23 8.91%
2 HSBC 15,846.03 23 8.15%
3 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.46%
4 Barclays 13,810.04 20 7.10%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.86%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,748.38 112 11.49%
2 JPMorgan 44,381.42 109 11.39%
3 HSBC 31,954.47 73 8.20%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,646.56 91 8.12%
5 Deutsche Bank 24,986.36 58 6.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.40%
2 UniCredit 31,026.49 98 7.18%
3 BNP Paribas 30,965.57 63 7.16%
4 Goldman Sachs 30,813.44 79 7.13%
5 Barclays 28,229.36 66 6.53%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 83,371.86 280 7.37%
2 JPMorgan 81,700.92 461 7.22%
3 HSBC 74,840.05 253 6.62%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 62,260.42 188 5.50%
5 Goldman Sachs 58,133.29 153 5.14%