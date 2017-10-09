ANZ rejigs Asia DCM leadership

Kang Jae Kim has been promoted to head of Asia DCM, moving up from his previous job as head of financial institutions group (FIG) DCM for Asia and head of southeast Asia, based in Hong Kong.He joined the Aussie bank in 2012, and will continue ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.