Nomura poaches from Deutsche for China FIG
Nomura has grabbed senior Hong Kong-based banker Perry Tsea from Deutsche Bank to lead its Greater China financial institutions group.
In his new position, Tsea will serve as head of Greater China FIG at Nomura, a source close to the matter said.
He will work with the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan country teams to originate investment
