Funding scorecard: Nordic agencies

This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress Nordic agencies have made in their funding through the first half of 2017.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 01:45 PM


BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

 Finnvera

$2.5bn $2.5bn  100%Sep 28 

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,407.04 21 8.69%
2 HSBC 15,528.79 22 8.22%
3 Barclays 13,810.04 20 7.31%
4 BNP Paribas 13,600.58 19 7.20%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,661.40 23 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 42,267.31 110 11.36%
2 JPMorgan 41,900.35 107 11.27%
3 HSBC 29,341.21 71 7.89%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,058.08 88 7.81%
5 Deutsche Bank 23,490.33 56 6.32%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.65%
2 UniCredit 30,675.21 96 7.34%
3 Goldman Sachs 28,739.59 76 6.88%
4 BNP Paribas 28,720.07 60 6.87%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 26,709.09 61 6.39%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 79,069.82 269 7.29%
2 JPMorgan 78,058.83 440 7.20%
3 HSBC 72,027.92 249 6.65%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 59,394.69 183 5.48%
5 Goldman Sachs 55,150.80 145 5.09%