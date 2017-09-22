Watermark
BNPP hires help to dive deeper into Delta

BNP Paribas is extending its delta one execution and financing offering, and has hired a senior salesman from Citi to help run the initiative.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 22 Sep 2017

The bank has hired Matthew Clark as global head of prime brokerage sales to run the project alongside BNPP’s Jerome Bassot, who was recently working as head of delta one trading. Bassot has been appointed as global head of prime trading.

Both positions are new within the ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 321,781.75 1218 8.91%
2 JPMorgan 292,871.15 1334 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 287,230.86 998 7.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 219,805.17 725 6.09%
5 Barclays 212,697.42 821 5.89%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,092.37 151 6.77%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,007.84 106 6.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,018.73 86 5.94%
4 BNP Paribas 25,718.39 146 5.26%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,722.30 133 4.65%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 18,707.17 72 9.33%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,215.44 76 7.59%
3 UBS 14,195.29 55 7.08%
4 Citi 14,014.57 86 6.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,113.98 67 6.04%