BNPP hires help to dive deeper into Delta

The bank has hired Matthew Clark as global head of prime brokerage sales to run the project alongside BNPP’s Jerome Bassot, who was recently working as head of delta one trading. Bassot has been appointed as global head of prime trading.Both positions are new within the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.