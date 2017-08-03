RMB round-up: China’s net FX sales down in August, PBoC advisor calls for RMBi push, Portugal picks banks for debut Panda

Net FX sales by Chinese bank are down 75% month-on-month in August, an advisor to the People’s Bank of China urges push for renminbi internationalisation as the currency strengthens, and Portugal hires banks for its first Panda bond issuance.

