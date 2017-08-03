Watermark
Deutsche Bahn debuts in Kangaroo market

Deutsche Bahn raised A$600m ($475.4m) with its debut Kangaroo bond on Thursday, making it the first German corporate to issue in the market.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 02:30 PM

Leads Daiwa and HSBC held roadshows in Hong Kong, Japan, Melbourne and Sydney, soft-sounding investors about a lengthy Kangaroo bond.

Deutsche Bahn entered the Kangaroo market looking for a fresh pool of investors from the Asian Pacific. The Kangaroo format — as opposed to an Australian dollar ...

