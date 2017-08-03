Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Pirelli’s IPO could be the largest in EMEA this year

Pirelli, the Italian tyre maker, has revealed the price range for its IPO in Milan, which could surpass the €3bn flotation of Allied Irish Banks in June as the biggest IPO in Europe this year - if the deal is priced near the top of the range and the greenshoe is exercised.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

The deal consists of 350m existing shares, a 35% stake, plus a greenshoe of 50m shares.

Marco Polo International Italy, a vehicle 65% owned by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), is the selling shareholder. There is a retail offer in Italy for 10% of the base deal. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 311,643.32 1151 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 280,477.94 1265 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 279,141.55 958 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 211,487.69 685 6.11%
5 Barclays 202,474.84 775 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,847.35 139 6.92%
2 Deutsche Bank 31,153.32 99 6.77%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,714.37 82 6.24%
4 BNP Paribas 24,277.99 134 5.28%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,058.94 126 4.79%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,726.61 65 7.90%
2 Citi 13,332.72 82 7.15%
3 Morgan Stanley 13,304.90 70 7.14%
4 UBS 12,574.09 51 6.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,994.74 65 6.43%