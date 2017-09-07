Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lat Am corps line up in borrower-friendly conditions

At least eight Latin American corporates are meeting fixed income investors ahead of potential dollar trades next week, with Brazilian credits in particular apparently keen to make up for lost time.

  • By Oliver West
  • 07 Sep 2017

One Lat Am DCM head told GlobalCapital last week that he expected to see deals from several Brazilian companies that had put their issuance plans on hold in the wake of corruption allegations against Brazil’s president Michel Temer. 

Immediately after the Labor Day holiday, Brazilian pulp and paper producer ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 46,558.17 214 10.01%
2 HSBC 43,815.62 250 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 38,981.63 181 8.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 23,523.57 95 5.06%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 21,738.90 153 4.67%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.43%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 12.98%
3 JPMorgan 11,548.91 39 12.30%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.59%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,121.99 23 6.52%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,740.42 60 12.38%
2 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.09%
3 HSBC 10,169.10 52 7.52%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.26%
5 BNP Paribas 7,646.91 22 5.66%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 2,566.89 21 9.13%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,238.84 19 7.96%
3 UniCredit 2,041.07 15 7.26%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,023.39 7 7.20%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,436.12 14 5.11%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 9,833.01 140 21.48%
2 ICICI Bank 4,850.34 123 10.60%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 4,428.16 120 9.67%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,379.47 35 7.38%
5 HDFC Bank 2,291.74 62 5.01%