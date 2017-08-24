Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Restructuring chaos threatens Schuldschein stability

The staid and centuries-old Schuldschein market used to be a humdrum affair, full of prudent German borrowers coupling with familiar lenders. But, with flocks of foreign lenders and borrowers entering the market, and some riskier credits with them, questions have arisen over whether the traditional deal structure is fit for purpose in racier times, write Silas Brown and Nell Mackenzie.

  • By Nell Mackenzie, Silas Brown
  • 24 Aug 2017

The legal framework that governs the Schuldschein market has organically evolved over the years and defaults have been a rare thing. That has been just as well, given a peculiarity of the market that can make corporate debt restructurings tricky.

A Schuldschein is a collection of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 255,220.13 865 10.79%
2 JPMorgan 226,577.29 821 9.58%
3 Citi 155,251.78 484 6.57%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 122,620.01 596 5.19%
5 Barclays 98,456.70 400 4.16%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 3,571.16 8 16.74%
2 Citi 3,053.17 8 14.31%
3 First Abu Dhabi Bank 2,548.48 9 11.95%
4 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 6.86%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,375.20 5 6.45%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,513.51 56 7.00%
2 BNP Paribas 13,076.48 70 6.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,638.00 45 5.62%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,896.60 61 5.26%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,719.13 44 5.17%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 29,028.78 118 6.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,956.99 75 6.62%
3 Deutsche Bank 27,759.10 93 6.57%
4 BNP Paribas 22,170.45 123 5.25%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 19,966.59 113 4.73%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%