Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lebara sounds bond debut in mute high yield market

Low-cost telecoms firm Lebara broke a two week silence in the euro high yield market with its first bond.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 03:45 PM

Pareto Securities was the sole manager of Lebara’s €350m five year non-call three senior secured bond floating rate note.

The unrated transaction was announced on Monday, without details on the schedule for its pricing. It had guidance of 650bp-675bp over Euribor. 

It came at par, with a 0% ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,513.51 56 7.00%
2 BNP Paribas 13,076.48 70 6.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,638.00 45 5.62%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,896.60 61 5.26%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,719.13 44 5.17%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,994.70 40 8.04%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.95%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.84%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.37%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.26%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,067.99 186 10.79%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.70%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,997.02 158 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,038.94 119 7.64%
5 Barclays 15,537.71 103 6.97%