FMS-W launches third summer trade, joined by German state

While some borrowers take the summer months off, others thrive in the quieter markets, catering to the remaining investors’ needs and scoring attractive funding costs.FMS-W is one such borrower. The German wind-up agency raised €1bn on Wednesday with a three year bond — its third issue ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.