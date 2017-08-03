CVC’s AR Packaging ups leverage at no extra cost

AR Packaging wrapped its loan debt on Tuesday, with the arrangers of its original leveraged buyout loan funding.Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, NatWest Markets and Nordea were underwriters and bookrunners of the loans supporting its May 2016 acquisition by CVC Capital Partners from Ahlström Capital ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.