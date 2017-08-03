Watermark
CVC’s AR Packaging ups leverage at no extra cost

AR Packaging, the Swedish maker of packaging for food, increased its LBO loans with a dividend recap deal on Tuesday. The move follows a trend of loan borrowers taking on more leverage ahead of new European Central Bank guidance on leverage limits.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 04:15 PM

AR Packaging wrapped its loan debt on Tuesday, with the arrangers of its original leveraged buyout loan funding.

Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, NatWest Markets and Nordea were underwriters and bookrunners of the loans supporting its May 2016 acquisition by CVC Capital Partners from Ahlström Capital ...

