Corporate bond week ahead: US Market still open

British American Tobacco’s $21bn-equivalent raid on corporate bond markets either side of the Atlantic took all the headlines this week, but while it was the only story in Europe, the US market saw plenty of other deals.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:45 PM

While BAT’s $17bn eight tranche deal was the second biggest deal of 2017 in the US market, there was another $27bn issued as well this week. Next week is not expected to reach those heights, but syndicate managers do still have a number of deals lined up.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 103,579.09 453 7.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 91,224.14 418 6.18%
3 Citi 83,153.95 426 5.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 68,337.95 280 4.63%
5 Barclays 67,912.29 294 4.60%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 BNP Paribas 20,196.33 86 9.10%
2 Barclays 17,519.45 64 7.89%
3 Deutsche Bank 15,485.95 59 6.98%
4 HSBC 13,574.42 58 6.11%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 12,319.14 63 5.55%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,262.65 41 8.30%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,547.19 36 7.17%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,249.17 39 6.70%
4 Credit Suisse 3,928.87 43 6.20%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.13%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 23,121.01 178 10.89%
2 Citi 18,664.78 143 8.79%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,934.75 150 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 15,371.83 110 7.24%
5 Barclays 14,891.41 98 7.01%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 BNP Paribas 19,346.82 88 7.07%
2 Deutsche Bank 18,569.21 61 6.79%
3 HSBC 17,676.69 82 6.46%
4 Barclays 17,316.36 78 6.33%
5 Citi 15,758.30 67 5.76%