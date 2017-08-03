Watermark
HSBC appoints new head of MENA DCM

HSBC has named a new head of DCM in Dubai, GlobalCapital understands.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 06:00 PM

Marc Abourjeily, a senior DCM banker at HSBC in Dubai, will replace Mustafa Aziz Ata as head of MENA DCM. 

Ata will take up a new role as head of financial institutions coverage in the Middle East and Africa.

HSBC declined to comment. 

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Aug 2017
1 Citi 44,582.58 203 10.03%
2 HSBC 42,629.28 239 9.59%
3 JPMorgan 38,050.23 169 8.56%
4 Deutsche Bank 22,885.03 89 5.15%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,516.44 142 4.62%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 Citi 14,490.99 35 15.68%
2 HSBC 12,184.33 28 13.19%
3 JPMorgan 11,299.66 37 12.23%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,002.62 30 9.74%
5 Morgan Stanley 6,021.99 22 6.52%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 JPMorgan 16,344.60 66 12.13%
2 Citi 16,152.98 59 11.99%
3 HSBC 10,627.12 53 7.89%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,468.11 22 6.29%
5 BNP Paribas 7,684.94 22 5.70%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Aug 2017
1 ING 2,367.70 19 9.50%
2 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 1,965.88 6 7.89%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,831.47 16 7.35%
4 UniCredit 1,759.22 13 7.06%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,202.77 11 4.83%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 9,006.38 126 21.41%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 4,099.68 107 9.75%
3 ICICI Bank 3,908.82 104 9.29%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 3,332.41 34 7.92%
5 HDFC Bank 2,095.50 57 4.98%