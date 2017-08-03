HSBC appoints new head of MENA DCM

Marc Abourjeily, a senior DCM banker at HSBC in Dubai, will replace Mustafa Aziz Ata as head of MENA DCM.
Ata will take up a new role as head of financial institutions coverage in the Middle East and Africa.
HSBC declined to comment....
