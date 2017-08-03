Watermark
BondMarker: Greece's triumphant return

The scores are in. The BondMarker voters have delivered their verdict on Greece's long-awaited return to capital markets and on FMS Wertmanagement's five year dollar benchmark.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03 Aug 2017
Three years in the making, Greece's €3bn five year drew praise in almost every category. BondMarker voters seemed particularly pleased with the deal's choice of maturity, awarding it a 9.0 in that category. Getting the yield down to 4.625% also impressed the voters, who gave the deal an 8.5 for pricing.

The deal's timing was less to voters' liking. The deal received a 6.0 for timing, likely reflecting that some bankers felt the transaction lost out on some demand by coming too deep into the summer months. Click here to see the full bond comment.

While Greece grabbed most of the attention last week, FMS-W's dollar transaction proved an exceptionally well rounded deal, scoring 8.0 or higher in every category. Click here to see the bond comment.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jul 2017
1 Citi 14,891.10 17 9.36%
2 HSBC 13,214.67 18 8.30%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 8.02%
4 BNP Paribas 12,133.14 16 7.63%
5 JPMorgan 10,064.78 13 6.33%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 Citi 34,623.70 85 12.06%
2 JPMorgan 30,938.47 81 10.77%
3 HSBC 22,416.83 55 7.81%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,817.31 63 7.25%
5 Deutsche Bank 19,672.75 44 6.85%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 01 Aug 2017
1 HSBC 26,837.88 80 7.34%
2 UniCredit 26,179.55 75 7.16%
3 BNP Paribas 26,053.26 49 7.13%
4 Goldman Sachs 25,723.21 67 7.04%
5 JPMorgan 25,504.85 71 6.98%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jul 2017
1 Citi 66,318.05 226 7.55%
2 JPMorgan 64,892.26 360 7.39%
3 HSBC 57,485.24 213 6.55%
4 Barclays 49,076.61 147 5.59%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,958.65 143 5.35%