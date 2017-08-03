BondMarker: Greece's triumphant return

Three years in the making, Greece's €3bn five year drew praise in almost every category. BondMarker voters seemed particularly pleased with the deal's choice of maturity, awarding it a 9.0 in that category. Getting the yield down to 4.625% also impressed the voters, who gave the deal an 8.5 for pricing.

The deal's timing was less to voters' liking. The deal received a 6.0 for timing, likely reflecting that some bankers felt the transaction lost out on some demand by coming too deep into the summer months. Click here to see the full bond comment.

While Greece grabbed most of the attention last week, FMS-W's dollar transaction proved an exceptionally well rounded deal, scoring 8.0 or higher in every category. Click here to see the bond comment.



