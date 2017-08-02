NIB grabs short dollars
The Nordic Investment Bank launched a two year dollar global on Wednesday, providing what looks like the week’s final issuance. The leads opted to forego price guidance, choosing a level as the deal hit screens on Tuesday.
The supranational printed $500m of two year paper into a
book of $790m.
Leads Bank
of America Merrill Lynch
and RBC
Capital Markets
began taking indications of interest at mid-swaps minus
6bp on Tuesday. “We decided to remove any uncertainty from the price and go out
with initial price
...
