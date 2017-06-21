Watermark
Terna keeps triple-B buyers turned on

Italian electricity network operator, Terna, brought its first new issue of 2017 on Wednesday, and benefitted from the current strong demand for triple-B rated bonds. The €1bn 10-year deal had an orderbook of €1.6bn and printed with a new issue premium of 10bp.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 05:30 PM

Terna, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, was one of three triple-B rated issuers to launch deals on Wednesday, following two others and an unrated deal earlier in the week.

The issuer’s last visit to the corporate bond market was a €750m 12-year deal in October 2016, which priced at 57bp ...

