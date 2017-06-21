RBC hires Agnew for corporate broking

Based in London, he will report to Darrell Uden, head of European ECM and corporate broking.
Agnew was head of corporate broking at Merrill Lynch and then, from 2002 to 2007, at Deutsche Bank. He then became chairman of corporate broking at Deutsche until 2015.Most recently, he ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.