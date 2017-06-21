Morgan Stanley hires from Barclays for FIG advisory

Stefano Rossetto joins Morgan Stanley as a vice president in its bank and insurance capital advisory team. In his new role, Rossetto will report to Khalid Krim, the bank’s head of European capital solutions.Before joining Morgan Stanley, Rossetto had worked in hybrid capital structuring at Barclays ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.