Direct Energie seeks €100m in block for Quadran renewables buy

Direct Energie, the French gas power stations group, has launched on Tuesday evening a €100m capital increase as a block trade, to finance its acquisition of renewable energy group Quadran for an initial €303m.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 11 Jul 2017

BNP Paribas is bookrunner, with Crédit Mutuel-CIC as co-lead manager.

The deal was flagged on June 15, when Direct Energie said it was in exclusive talks with Lucia Holding to buy 100% of Quadran, one of France’s main renewable energy producers, with activities in onshore wind power, solar, ...

