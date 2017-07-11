CJ CheilJedang offloading $314m Samsung Life stake





The vendor, part of Korean conglomerate CJ Group, is looking to offload 2.99m shares in Samsung Life, or 1.5% of the firm’s share capital.

Joint bookrunners BNP Paribas, Citi and HSBC are offering the stock at W118,560-W121,030 apiece, giving the seller proceeds of W354.0bn-W361.4bn.

The price range is a ...