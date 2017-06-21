BlueBay adds to EM research team

Zhenbo Hou joins from Bank of China where he was senior officer for macro research. Hou will report to Graham Stock, EM sovereign senior strategist at BlueBay.
In January, BlueBay added veteran EM strategist Tim Ash to its offering. Ash was most recently at Nomura....
