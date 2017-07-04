Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Empiric seeks £150m to buy more student halls

Empiric Student Property, the London-listed real estate investment trust that owns UK student accommodation, is seeking to raise £150m, in its sixth equity issue since its £85m IPO in June 2014. The deal will also be its largest so far, and its highest priced.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 04 Jul 2017

Jefferies is bookrunner, sponsor and financial adviser, with Akur also a financial adviser.

The company’s share price has risen from 100p at flotation to 111p at Tuesday’s close. Its all time high was 119p last October. The share price fell about 2p from 113p on June 27 when ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jun 2017
1 Citi 206,449.53 755 8.84%
2 JPMorgan 192,919.68 823 8.26%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 175,174.46 602 7.50%
4 Barclays 144,195.77 526 6.17%
5 Goldman Sachs 139,497.22 445 5.97%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 23,530.61 67 7.96%
2 HSBC 20,994.25 74 7.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,490.14 49 6.93%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 15,076.29 72 5.10%
5 BNP Paribas 14,834.05 81 5.02%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,105.30 52 8.18%
2 Citi 11,060.11 69 7.48%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,379.11 53 7.02%
4 UBS 10,273.93 42 6.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,099.77 56 6.83%