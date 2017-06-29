Watermark
AIIB nearer to debut after Moody’s verdict

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) came closer to making its debut as a borrower in the international bond markets on Thursday when it received its first triple-A credit rating. As its treasurer, Søren Elbech, approaches the day when the AIIB awards its first mandate, the borrower's plans for its funding mix, staffing and debut deal are taking shape.

  • By Aidan Gregory, Ralph Sinclair
  • 29 Jun 2017

Moody's has awarded a triple-A rating to the AIIB. The supranational is waiting for verdicts from the other rating agencies but Elbech told GlobalCapital that this first score was a critical step in presenting its credentials to the international markets.

"This is a tremendous step forwards," he said. "When the ...

