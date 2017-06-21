Leeds extends covered curve as BoQ debut dawns

Leeds Building Society finished its European roadshow last week and opened books at 8am on Monday for a €500m July 2024 at 20bp area over mid-swaps.After approximately one hour the book exceeded €500m and by 10:45am, when orders stood at €650m, leads revised the spread to 19bp ...
