Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Leeds extends covered curve as BoQ debut dawns

Leads Building Society extended its covered bond curve by four years on Monday with a €500m seven year covered bond that was priced with little new issue premium. The transaction is expected to be followed by Bank of Queensland’s first covered bond.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:15 PM

Leeds Building Society finished its European roadshow last week and opened books at 8am on Monday for a €500m July 2024 at 20bp area over mid-swaps.

After approximately one hour the book exceeded €500m and by 10:45am, when orders stood at €650m, leads revised the spread to 19bp ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 18,859.47 96 5.78%
2 UBS 17,096.63 103 5.24%
3 BNP Paribas 16,125.84 71 4.94%
4 Commerzbank Group 15,763.40 95 4.83%
5 LBBW 15,321.72 85 4.69%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Jun 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 58,230.82 220 7.33%
2 Goldman Sachs 55,991.98 263 7.05%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,362.34 188 6.34%
4 JPMorgan 49,807.13 231 6.27%
5 Citi 48,627.79 289 6.12%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 Citi 41,583.09 217 10.04%
2 Goldman Sachs 40,848.76 205 9.86%
3 Morgan Stanley 40,750.32 150 9.84%
4 JPMorgan 39,863.64 165 9.62%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 36,689.19 149 8.86%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 LBBW 4,563.62 16 7.62%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,463.41 18 7.46%
3 BNP Paribas 4,287.01 13 7.16%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 3,637.13 14 6.08%
5 Commerzbank Group 3,356.64 13 5.61%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Jun 2017
1 HSBC 6,023.46 22 12.66%
2 Barclays 5,139.18 16 10.80%
3 Credit Suisse 3,558.82 15 7.48%
4 BNP Paribas 3,205.75 15 6.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,888.75 19 6.07%