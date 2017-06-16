H-shares set for rally as MSCI OKs Chinese stocks

After rejecting China A-share inclusion three times, MSCI announced on Wednesday morning in Hong Kong that it will include a list of large-cap A-shares in its EM index.The initial proposal in March had asked for 169 names to be added to the index, but the full list ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.