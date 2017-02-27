TenneT green bond attracts quality bid

“The book size was slightly lower than we’d have liked,” admitted a syndicate banker on the deal. “But the quality was very high and both tranches have tightened by three or four basis points.”The A3/A- rated issuer and its lead managers ABN Amro, HSBC and SMBC Nikko ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.