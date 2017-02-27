Klöckner Pentaplast merger to bring Ebitda over €300m, leverage over eight times

Germany's Klöckner Pentaplast’s merger with UK competitor Linpac will create a global player in the packaging sector, the firm said on Tuesday, with an Ebitda of over €300m. The debt assembled to backing the merger will bring S&P-adjusted leverage at the firm to over eight times Ebitda however, with one investor saying he was concerned the deal could follow the market trend in becoming too aggressive.