RMB round-up: FX reserves rise for fourth consecutive month, China to open up domestic futures market, Ford China’s financial arm issues RMB bonds

China’s FX reserves rise for the fourth consecutive month in May, a Chinese securities regulator says the country will start allowing foreign investors to trade commodities futures onshore, and Ford Motor’s onshore financial arm issues RMB-denominated bonds.

Want full access to GlobalCapital? If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access. Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets. Don't miss out! Free trial

Read the magazine on your mobile device