Bayer extends Covestro exit with €2bn block trade, exchangeable bond

Bayer is monetising more of its stake in Covestro, the plastics company it span off in 2015, through a simultaneous block trade and exchangeable bond worth a total of €2bn.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 06 Jun 2017

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are bookrunners on both transactions.

Launched after the market close on Tuesday, the block trade has a target volume of €1bn. Shares in Covestro closed at €66.03 on Tuesday, down 1.9% from Monday’s close.

The exchangeable bond, which matures in 2020, is ...

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Deutsche Bank 19,381.65 47 8.82%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,968.25 36 8.63%
3 HSBC 18,103.95 50 8.24%
4 BNP Paribas 8,911.57 55 4.05%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,885.00 54 4.04%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 9,449.66 39 8.14%
2 UBS 9,110.20 35 7.85%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,787.05 42 7.57%
4 Citi 8,550.04 53 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 6,913.31 37 5.96%