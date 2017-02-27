SSAs get real from currency in flux
The Brazilian real may have taken a hit amid corruption allegations about the country’s president, but it is still a hit for supranational issuers.
O’Globo published corruption claims about Brazilian president Michel Temer on May 17, putting economic reforms in jeopardy. The Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) cut the selic rate by one percentage point to 10.25% on Wednesday.
“If the reform passes, then the
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.