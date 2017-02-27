Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SSAs get real from currency in flux

The Brazilian real may have taken a hit amid corruption allegations about the country’s president, but it is still a hit for supranational issuers.

  • By Sharon Kits Kimathi
  • 07:30 PM

O’Globo published corruption claims about Brazilian president Michel Temer on May 17, putting economic reforms in jeopardy. The Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) cut the selic rate by one percentage point to 10.25% on Wednesday.

“If the reform passes, then the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 27,458.36 68 11.61%
2 Citi 26,683.60 67 11.28%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 7.42%
4 HSBC 17,247.37 43 7.29%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,389.99 50 6.93%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,855.45 54 8.12%
2 Barclays 22,379.20 51 7.95%
3 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 7.74%
4 HSBC 20,321.43 59 7.22%
5 UniCredit 18,622.78 47 6.61%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%