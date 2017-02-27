Watermark
GC Bondmarker: featuring France's return to capital markets.

The relief rally sparked by Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election is yet to fully evaporate and the Europe's public sector borrowers have been taking full advantage of it. Read on to see how GC BondMarker voters rated France's return to capital markets as well as the rest of the benchmarks.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 08:45 PM
The centrepiece of last week's borrowing was surely the €7bn 30 year syndication that marked the end of a four month drought of new OAT syndications. The curve, battered by a hotly contested election race, snapped back into shape as soon as Macron clinched victory in the first ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,552.69 63 5.96%
2 Citi 24,119.11 60 5.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 4.09%
4 HSBC 16,628.60 40 3.88%
5 Barclays 13,251.34 33 3.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,518.92 50 8.33%
2 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 8.06%
3 Barclays 21,543.33 50 7.97%
4 HSBC 19,548.33 56 7.23%
5 UniCredit 18,534.46 46 6.86%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%