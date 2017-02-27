STLC extends curve with tightly priced seven year

The quasi sovereign borrower, which is also known by its Russian
acronym GTLK, extended its curve by more than two years with a $500m seven year
deal. The issuer’s inaugural transaction, priced in July last year, had a five
year tenor.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.