Slovakian covered bond revamp to revitalise market

The Euromoney forum, which took place on May 23, was co-hosted by the European Covered Bond Council and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and sponsored by NordLB.Speakers on the Slovakian workshop included Andrej Hronec, head of treasury and asset liability at Slovakia Všeobecná úverová ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.