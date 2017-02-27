PAI Partners launches clean-up Kaufman & Broad block

Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas are bookrunners.
The block trade, for 3.4m shares, is worth €127.6m based on the closing price of Kaufman & Broad on Wednesday.
It is the second block trade in Kaufman & Broad since the company’s €282m re-IPO in April 2016....
