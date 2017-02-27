Watermark
PAI Partners launches clean-up Kaufman & Broad block

The momentum in the equity block trade market this week continued on Wednesday night, despite US markets faltering due to the FBI controversy embroiling Donald Trump, with the sale of 16.5% of French home builder Kaufman & Broad by PAI Partners.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 05:30 PM

Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas are bookrunners.

The block trade, for 3.4m shares, is worth €127.6m based on the closing price of Kaufman & Broad on Wednesday.

It is the second block trade in Kaufman & Broad since the company’s €282m re-IPO in April 2016.

