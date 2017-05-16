Watermark
CVC brings first Ahlsell ABB at chunky size of €470m

CVC has launched the first ever block trade in Ahlsell, the Swedish wholesaler of plumbing and electrical installation products that floated in Stockholm in October 2016.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 16 May 2017

Carnegie, Goldman Sachs and Nordea are bookrunners.

The block of 75m shares, a 17% stake, is valued at Skr4.56bn (€470m) based on the closing price of Ahlsell on Tuesday.

Since its popular IPO, Ahlsell’s share price has gained 32%, giving it a market capitalisation of ...

