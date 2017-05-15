Watermark
Shanghai International Energy Exchange moves closer to trading

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, a subsidiary of the Shanghai Futures Exchange, has issued articles of association, general rules and contract specifications that take it closer to introducing crude oil futures.

  By GlobalCapital
  15 May 2017

The INE now expects to roll out a crude oil future contract later this year.

Over the last several months it has been undergoing a series of state and bank delegate visitations ahead of its launch, and has ...

