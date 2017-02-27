Verallia returns with loan price cut request, five months after last one

The B1/B rated firm wants to reduce the margin from 375bp over Euribor, offered at par with a 0% floor.
The margin cut is yet to be confirmed. Commitments are due on Friday. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Nomura are bookrunners. BNP Paribas is the facility agent....
