Verallia returns with loan price cut request, five months after last one

Verallia, the French bottle maker, held a lender call at 2pm on Monday to request a repricing of its €1.375bn term loan ‘B’, having repriced it only in December.

  • By Max Bower
  • 02:45 PM

The B1/B rated firm wants to reduce the margin from 375bp over Euribor, offered at par with a 0% floor.

The margin cut is yet to be confirmed. Commitments are due on Friday. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Nomura are bookrunners. BNP Paribas is the facility agent.

