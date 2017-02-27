Investors mull over Finansbank's QNB ownership
Turkey’s QNB Finansbank has released initial price thoughts for a five year dollar trade, as investors grappled with how to price in Aa3-rated Qatar National Bank's ownership of the Turkish borrower.
QNB Finansbank, rated lower than its owner at Ba1/BBB- (Fitch), is marketing its Reg S/144A deal on a yield basis at low 5%, with investors looking at Garanti’s September 2022s which were spotted at a Z-spread of 297bp and Akbank’s October 2022s, spotted at a Z-spread
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.