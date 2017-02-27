Watermark
Pemberton hires another RBS levfin veteran for private debt

Pemberton has hired a veteran leveraged finance banker as a new partner in its origination team, as it further builds out its private debt platform in Europe.

  • By Max Bower
  • 11:15 AM

Eric Capp joins after having left Royal Bank of Scotland in September 2015.

He will focus on increasing and diversifying Pemberton’s relationships with banks and private equity firms based in London, the asset manager said on Thursday.

Capp was head of high yield syndicate and loan and high ...

