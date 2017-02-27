Lloyds global corporates head Francis to leave

Francis, who has been at Lloyds since 2006, and is on the board of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, is resigning, but is leaving the firm on good terms, according to a Lloyds spokesperson, and is "committed to helping us manage an orderly transition".John Feeney, managing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.