Goldin builds HK$8bn construction financing

Syndication of a HK$7.991bn ($1.027bn) loan for a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Goldin Financial Holdings is set to wrap up soon, with the money to be used to develop a residential complex in the city’s Kowloon area.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 08:00 AM

Wing Lung Bank is leading the transaction, which is in its last leg and expected to close by the end of April, said a banker whose firm received the invitation.

An entity called Gold Topmont is raising the money. It won the tender for a 50 year ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 18.01
2 Everbright Securities 16.95
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 10.59
4 HSBC 6.99
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 6.36

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Apr 2017
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 5,979.41 23 8.62%
2 CITIC Securities 5,733.11 24 8.26%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,331.34 14 6.24%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 3,641.05 21 5.25%
5 UBS 3,599.31 16 5.19%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 11 Apr 2017
1 HSBC 12,683.81 72 4.73%
2 Citi 9,683.70 55 3.61%
3 JPMorgan 9,547.26 48 3.56%
4 Morgan Stanley 7,224.90 33 2.69%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 6,398.04 37 2.38%

