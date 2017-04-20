Counterparties face worse credit terms for OTC derivs contracts

The survey of credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets, commissioned by the Eurosystem, a survey that began in 2013, revealed that in the past three months, counterparties have been slapped with “less favourable” price and non-price terms for non-cleared OTC derivatives.Respondents ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.