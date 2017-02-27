Drax powers up £550m bond following Opus acquisition

The fixed rate five year non-call two tranche will be at least £275m. The floating rate notes are five year non-call one.Price talk was released on Thursday at 4.25%-4.5% on the fixed rate notes and 400bp-425bp over Libor with a 0% Libor floor on the floating rate ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.