CFTC extends dealers' margin relief

The no-action relief letter, meaning the CFTC will not recommend an enforcement action for breach of its rules, was issued by the CFTC's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO), as an extension from May 8 up to November 7.This was a further extension of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.