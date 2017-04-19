Credit terms tighten for OTC derivatives counterparties

The survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD), commissioned by the Eurosystem, revealed that counterparties have been slapped with “less favourable non-price terms” for non-cleared OTC derivatives.Respondents blamed the implementation of EMIR margin requirements on March 1, which mandated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.