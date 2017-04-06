Watermark
Citi caps sponsors build out with Borisoff hire

Citi has hired Shawn Borisoff into its global asset managers group, one of the final pieces in its long-running build out in sponsors coverage and leveraged finance. GlobalCapital understands the bank is still looking to hire for M&A and advisory, but Borisoff represents the final piece of the sponsors build-out.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 06 Apr 2017

Borisoff joins from UBS, where he worked for nearly 10 years. Before that, he worked at HSBC, Libertas Capital, Credit Suisse First Boston and its predecessor Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette.

He will report to Christian Anderson and Anthony Diamandakis, the two bankers heading the global asset managers group. ...

