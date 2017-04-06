Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ESMA asks for more funding to cover CCPs in response to the EC

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has released its opinion on the European Commission’s proposals for EU regulations on central counterparty (CCP) recovery and resolution. ESMA, while applauding the proposals in general, disagreed with the Commission's suggestion that its supervisory and monitoring role can be carried out using existing resources.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 06 Apr 2017

The seven page opinion paper was ESMA's response to the the proposed CCP resolution and recovery framework put forward by the European Commission in late November. That proposal was the framework for the recovery and resolution of systemically relevant financial institutions, including financial market infrastructures (FMIs) such as CCPs.

In ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 6,473.74 24 10.33%
2 UBS 4,678.19 21 7.47%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,633.09 24 7.40%
4 Goldman Sachs 4,243.58 22 6.77%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,044.73 16 6.46%