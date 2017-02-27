Watermark
Lat Am corps light up as three hit road

Chilean-Brazilian Latam Airlines is likely to be at the centre of a rush of corporate bond supply from Latin America next week after Standard & Poor’s praised the company’s cost-cutting efforts.

  • By Oliver West
  • 10:15 PM

Latam, rated BB-/B+, will be visiting investors at the same time as Argentine credit card company Tarjeta Naranja and Colombian asset management firm Sura as Latin American companies look to jump on strong demand for the region’s debt.

Five months after opting against a bond issue as US election-related ...

